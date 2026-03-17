GSI declares Kalinjar fort hill as National Geo-Heritage site

The hill area around the historic Kalinjar Fort in Banda district has been declared a National Geo-Heritage Site by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The recognition highlights the region’s rare geological formation known as the Eparchaean Unconformity, which records a long gap in Earth’s geological history. Dignitaries at the site in Banda. (Sourced)

The site was inaugurated by Rajinder Kumar, additional director general and head of GSI’s Northern Region, who said the rocks found in the Kalinjar area represent geological events that occurred billions of years apart.

According to the press release, the hill exposes nearly 2.5 billion year old Bundelkhand granite overlain by 1.2 billion year old Kaimur sandstone, making it an important record of Earth’s evolution. Experts said the natural rock formations also played a role in providing strategic defence to ancient rulers who built the fort.

GSI has installed a special information board at the site to explain the geological importance of the formation and raise awareness among visitors.

Officials said the recognition is expected to boost tourism in the region. Kalinjar could be promoted along with nearby tourist destinations such as Khajuraho Temples and Chitrakoot, which may also help strengthen the local economy. Local representatives, district officials and GSI scientists were present during the inauguration ceremony.