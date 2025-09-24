GST reforms benefiting traders, consumers: Yogi

Two days after the ‘Next-Gen GST Reforms’ came into effect on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the reduced rates were significantly benefiting consumers, traders and entrepreneurs. CM Yogi Adityanath at the Universal Booksellers in Hazratganj on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference outside Universal Booksellers in the Hazratganj market, the CM said: “The buzz of the Next-Gen GST reforms is resonating across India. From ordinary citizens, consumers, traders and entrepreneurs alike, there is just one voice of gratitude towards the Modi government for the reduced GST rates.”

He added that the relief, which kicked in on September 22, had not only eased the burden on households but also strengthened the market ahead of Diwali and the festive season. “The revised GST structure is paving the way for market growth and job creation. Uttar Pradesh, being the country’s largest consumer state, will reap maximum benefits,” he said.

Adityanath pointed out that GST had been reduced to zero on notebooks, pencils and other student essentials, while many household items were now taxed at either zero or 5%. Thirty-three life-saving medicines had also been exempted. “Increased consumption has led to increased production, benefiting both traders and entrepreneurs, and opening up new opportunities for youth,” he said.

According to the CM, GST collections nationally have risen from ₹7 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore, while in Uttar Pradesh the figure has grown from ₹49,000 crore to over ₹1.15 lakh crore. Pamphlets and banners highlighting the reforms were also distributed at the event.

CM GOES ‘GANJING’, INTERACTS WITH SHOPKEEPERS AND CONSUMERS

Before addressing the media, CM Yogi Adityanath visited a few outlets in Hazratganj, where he interacted with traders, shopkeepers and consumers. He inquired whether the benefits of the GST reforms were being passed on to customers.

The CM first stepped into the Satguru Kirana Store of Ramesh Chand Keswani, where he asked how the reforms on essential items like butter and ghee were helping both traders and consumers. He also pasted a GST handbill on the shop counter.

Murlidhar Ahuja, director of Moti Mahal Sweets, expressed delight at the CM’s visit. “In the 50-year history of our outlet, no CM had ever stepped inside. Yogi came to our restaurant, pasted a GST poster, saw our products and interacted with customers to check if the benefits were being passed on,” he said.

Chander Prakash of Universal Booksellers was equally thrilled. “I am happy that books are gaining focus. Only a few days ago, governor Anandiben Patel visited, and today it was the CM. He inquired how people would benefit from the revised GST,” he said, adding that the younger generation of the family was excited to see the CM at their shop.

During his interaction, consumers and shopkeepers expressed satisfaction over the reduction in GST. The CM said the reforms were crucial for the economy and would provide relief from inflation.

Under the ‘GST Savings Festival’, the CM assured that the benefits of GST reduction would reach both traders and customers, a government spokesperson said.