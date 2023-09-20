Guv visits govt primary school in Lucknow

For Tausif, Haseeb, Zeeshan and Gufran – all students of a government primary school – it was a big moment when governor Anandiben Patel lauded their valiant effort in saving an infant from drowning near Kudiya Ghat in River Gomti recently. She praised their act and blessed them with a bright future.

UP governor Anandiben Patel interacting with govt primary school Lajpat Nagar, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The governor inspected a government primary school, Lajpat Nagar in Chowk where she visited all the classes and interacted with the students, on Wednesday. She made them solve mathematical problems and listened to poetry recitation. She checked drawing copies of the students and encouraged them to take equal interest in drawing. While interacting with the students, the governor got to know about their interests.

She asked children to do self-study, continuous practise of the lesson and timely revision. The governor inquired about attendance of the children from the class teacher, inquired about the status of enrollment etc and gave them necessary guidelines. She said that a teacher must be aware of which students are weak and must help them to overcome their weakness. She said, “It is the responsibility of the teacher to create interest in education among students.”

The governor distributed fruits and books on biographies of great men, Panchatantra and inspirational educational stories to the students and asked the children to learn from these books and move ahead in life. She inspected the mid-day meal and tasted it. During this time, she also inquired about cleanliness in the school.

