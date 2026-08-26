‘Halt Kukrail night safari work until fresh approvals’: Petitioners to SC-appointed CEC

The Kukrail night safari project in Lucknow has come under fresh scrutiny, with petitioners approaching the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to seek a halt to further work, arguing that changes to the project have rendered earlier statutory approvals inapplicable. They have sought fresh clearances before the Uttar Pradesh government proceeds with the revised plan.

Kukrail Forest (Sourced)

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The representation was filed by petitioner Prakriti Srivastava on behalf of other petitioners in Ashok Kumar Sharma and others vs Union of India, W.P. (C) No. 1164 of 2023, following the Supreme Court’s July 15, 2026 order.

The petitioners claimed the original composite project no longer exists after the CEC recommendations, incorporated by the Supreme Court and accepted by the state, led to rejection of the proposed shifting of Lucknow Zoo, the adventure zone and four-lane road.

They argued that the revised project therefore requires a fresh proposal, detailed project report, master plan and statutory approvals.

The representation also questioned the validity of approvals granted by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), including those issued in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The petitioners said these approvals were for the composite project involving the shifting of the existing zoo and were granted before the CEC recommendations were accepted by the Supreme Court.

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{{^usCountry}} They also pointed to a discrepancy in the project area. According to the representation, the CZA-approved DPR covered 390.75 acres, comprising 181.85 acres for the Night Safari and 208.9 acres for the zoo, while a state letter dated July 18, 2024 put the total area at 855.07 acres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also pointed to a discrepancy in the project area. According to the representation, the CZA-approved DPR covered 390.75 acres, comprising 181.85 acres for the Night Safari and 208.9 acres for the zoo, while a state letter dated July 18, 2024 put the total area at 855.07 acres. {{/usCountry}}

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The petitioners further sought a review of the project’s financial sanction of ₹1,480.04 crore and subsequent approval of ₹1,510.57 crore, claiming these included components such as the adventure park, road widening and shifting of the zoo that have since been rejected.

They also questioned the environmental clearance granted on January 16, 2026, saying it was based on the composite Night Safari and Day Zoo project.

The representation cited the CZA’s 2025 guidelines, which state that the authority will not approve night safaris or safaris diverting forest land. It also claimed that 4,808 trees are proposed to be felled and 877 of 24,274 trees translocated.

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The petitioners said forest clearance was also required for permanent structures proposed in the DPR, including an auditorium, 7D theatre, amphitheatre and retail shops. They further alleged that local residents and environmental groups were not heard by agencies, including the CEC, despite requests.

SC had allowed project with conditions

On July 15, 2026, the Supreme Court allowed the state government to proceed with the project subject to compliance with conditions in the CEC report, those imposed by the CZA and MoEFCC, and other statutory requirements.

“The State shall not commence any component of work for which a separate statutory clearance or permission is required unless such clearance has first been obtained,” the SC had said. It also allowed parties and members of the public to submit suggestions on environmental safeguards to the CEC.

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