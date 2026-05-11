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Har Ghar Nal: Adequate funds allocated for piped water in every rural household in UP

The Centre has allocated ₹13,425 crore for UP while the state has allocated ₹15,000 crore for the rural water supply department in 2026-27 fiscal to complete the projects

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The central and the Uttar Pradesh governments have allocated adequate funds for the Har Ghar Nal Yojana under Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure piped water for every rural household in the state.

The UP government aims to provide clean drinking water through taps to 2.62 crore rural families in the state. (For Representation)

The Centre has allocated 13,425 crore for Uttar Pradesh under the project while the state has allocated 15,000 crore for the rural water supply department in 2026-27 fiscal to complete the projects. The total fund allocated to the project is over 28,000 crore, said a state government spokesperson.

The UP government aims to provide clean drinking water through taps to 2.62 crore rural families in the state. The target will be achieved through Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The state government and the drinking water and sanitation department have already signed an MoU under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, he said. Under the fresh deadline, the Centre has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission project till December 2028 as Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

“For the next 10 years, Jal Nigam, VWSCs, construction agencies and contractors will jointly ensure the smooth operation of the drinking water project. Special attention will also be given to conservation of water sources so that no borewell, pump or water source dries up after the infrastructure is built. This will help ensure uninterrupted water supply in all rural areas,” Kumar added.

The Centre will review the progress of all works in 2027 to ensure the target is achieved. All new priorities under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will be implemented across the state, he said.

Around 2.43 crore rural families have already been provided tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Kumar said work is underway to achieve the target of 2.62 crore connections in 2026-27.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Har Ghar Nal: Adequate funds allocated for piped water in every rural household in UP
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