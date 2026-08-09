More than 2,000 women associated with 200 self-help groups (SHGs) in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district will get a livelihood boost through the nine-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, under which they have been tasked with preparing over five lakh national flags for the Independence Day celebrations.

A Tiranga Yatra being taken out in Prayagraj on August 9. (HT photo)

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The campaign, formally launched with a Tiranga Yatra from Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Park here on Sunday and will continue till August 17, seeks to combine the spirit of patriotism with women-led enterprise, with SHG members from both urban and rural areas involved in the production and supply of the Tricolour, said district officials.

Shama Singh, Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM) deputy commissioner, said 200 SHGs involving more than 2,000 women had been assigned the target of preparing five lakh flags. The women have also been provided special training to ensure that the flags conform to prescribed standards and quality requirements, she added.

“Each participating woman will be paid ₹20 for every flag prepared,” Singh said. The initiative is expected to ensure the availability of flags for government departments and local events.

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{{^usCountry}} Women equipped with sewing machines have been given the responsibility of preparing the flags. Saroj Maurya, an SHG member from Phulpur, said more than half a dozen women from her group had been assigned the task and had been asked to complete the flag-making work by August 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women equipped with sewing machines have been given the responsibility of preparing the flags. Saroj Maurya, an SHG member from Phulpur, said more than half a dozen women from her group had been assigned the task and had been asked to complete the flag-making work by August 12. {{/usCountry}}

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“The flags will be distributed to various departments on August 13,” she said. Officials said the campaign was aimed not only at encouraging people to display the Tricolour at their homes but also at promoting greater public participation and creating livelihood opportunities for women at the grassroots level.