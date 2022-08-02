Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB 2-week ‘Tricolour Run’ to inculcate patriotism among border population
“Tricolour Run” was flagged off from Chandan Chowki of 3rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on August 1 by JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, as a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign celebrating the ‘Azadi Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years celebrations of Independence).
The run will conclude on August 14 at Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj after passing through all the border outposts under Frontier Lucknow.
The run is being organised under the aegis of inspector general Ratn Sanjay. This run will move through the border areas creating awareness of the importance of the national flag and national flag code and also inculcating patriotism among the border population.
During the flag-off programme, social worker Arti Rana was honoured by presenting a memento. On this occasion, 1000 national flags were distributed to the students, and local villagers were present at the function. Starting from Chandan Chowki, the run will cover 54 km through various border outposts and various villages located on the border and hand over the Tricolour to 70th Battalion at Khakhrola.
On this occasion, around 1000 children from various schools from adjoining villages were present. DP Meena, the officiating commandant of 3rd Battalion, UK Singh, district project officer, Ravindra Kumar, deputy commandant, Bimla Gautam, SHO, Chandan Chowki, were also present.
Lucknow University expels student for slapping a dalit associate professor
Lucknow University on Tuesday expelled Karthik Pandey, an MA first year second semester (Sanskrit) student from the varsity with immediate effect for a dalit associate professor in the Department of Hindi, slapping Ravikant Chandan, during a protest on May 18 this year. V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai then asked the proctor Rakesh Dwivedi and dean of student welfare Poonam Tandon to recommend action.
Transfer of doctors: Now, senior docs under scanner for providing incorrect data
Over two-dozen senior doctors on administrative posts have come under the scanner for anomalies in the transfer of doctors across the state. After many doctors raised a hue and cry over their transfers, which they alleged violated state policy, the health department sent notices to several senior doctors working in administrative posts regarding the errors in the data. The D-G health office is compiling the responses received so far.
Enforcement Directorate books Kannauj’s perfumer Piyush Jain for money laundering
Enforcement Directorate's zonal office in Lucknow on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against Kannauj's perfume baron Piyush Jain. In December 2021, ED had recovered around ₹196 crore and 23kg of gold during raids on Jain's Kanpur and Kannauj residences and factory. Officials with ED said the case was registered based on the FIR lodged by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Ahmedabad, and the Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence.
Delhi reports 1,506 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 10.63%
The national capital's daily Covid-19 tally jumped again on Tuesday as 1,506 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 19,58,099, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and the toll has climbed to 26,316, and as many as 771 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now over 19.26 lakh.
Covid vaccine coverage: U.P. crosses 35 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35-crore milestone in Covid vaccination on Tuesday, including 4,33,287 doses administered in the past 24 hours. In total, 15,36,14,819 adults have taken the first dose, and 14,58,13,287 have taken the second dose. Among beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, 1,41,08,716 have been given their first dose, and among them, 1,29,09,010 have received their second dose as well. Till now, a total of 74,96,005 precaution doses have been administered in the state.
