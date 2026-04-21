Hardoi: Young couple killed as car rams motorcycle, infant escapes unhurt

A young couple was killed in a road accident in Hardoi district when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on Tuesday morning, while their three-month-old daughter escaped unhurt, police said.

The incident occurred in the Panchdeora police station area near Seramau village on the Ganga Expressway service lane. (For representation)

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The incident occurred in the Panchdeora police station area near Seramau village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on the Ganga Expressway service lane.

According to police officials, the victims were identified as Siyaram, 22, and his wife Neelam, 20, residents of Gahbara village. The couple, along with their infant daughter, was returning from a family function in Nasinagar village of Shahjahanpur when the accident occurred.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind. The impact was severe, throwing the couple several feet away,” said Panchdeora station house officer Shiv Narain. He said Siyaram suffered a fatal head injury, while Neelam sustained critical injuries, including a spinal fracture. Both died before they could be taken to hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle was completely mangled in the collision. The infant slipped from her mother’s lap during the impact and fell onto the road but escaped with minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle was completely mangled in the collision. The infant slipped from her mother’s lap during the impact and fell onto the road but escaped with minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The infant was found crying near her parents’ bodies. She has been handed over to family members and is safe,” a police officer said. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The infant was found crying near her parents’ bodies. She has been handed over to family members and is safe,” a police officer said. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The car driver fled the scene. Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car driver fled the scene. Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local residents alleged that overspeeding on the expressway service lane had become a major safety concern and demanded stricter enforcement. Police said a case had been registered and investigation was ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local residents alleged that overspeeding on the expressway service lane had become a major safety concern and demanded stricter enforcement. Police said a case had been registered and investigation was ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

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