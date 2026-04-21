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Hardoi: Young couple killed as car rams motorcycle, infant escapes unhurt

“Preliminary investigation suggests a speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind. The impact was severe, throwing the couple several feet away,” said Panchdeora station house officer Shiv Narain. He said Siyaram suffered a fatal head injury, while Neelam sustained critical injuries, including a spinal fracture. Both died before they could be taken to hospital.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A young couple was killed in a road accident in Hardoi district when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on Tuesday morning, while their three-month-old daughter escaped unhurt, police said.

The incident occurred in the Panchdeora police station area near Seramau village on the Ganga Expressway service lane. (For representation)

The incident occurred in the Panchdeora police station area near Seramau village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on the Ganga Expressway service lane.

According to police officials, the victims were identified as Siyaram, 22, and his wife Neelam, 20, residents of Gahbara village. The couple, along with their infant daughter, was returning from a family function in Nasinagar village of Shahjahanpur when the accident occurred.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a speeding car hit the motorcycle from behind. The impact was severe, throwing the couple several feet away,” said Panchdeora station house officer Shiv Narain. He said Siyaram suffered a fatal head injury, while Neelam sustained critical injuries, including a spinal fracture. Both died before they could be taken to hospital.

 
infant daughter hardoi district speeding car road accident
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hardoi: Young couple killed as car rams motorcycle, infant escapes unhurt
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hardoi: Young couple killed as car rams motorcycle, infant escapes unhurt
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