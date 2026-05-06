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HC allows withdrawal of 2012 riot case against BJP MLA RC Yadav

Allowing the state’s plea, a single bench of Justice Rajeev Singh observed that the public prosecutor’s application before the trial court had been filed “in good faith after careful consideration of the material on record.” The order was passed on May 4 while hearing a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC filed by Yadav, along with a criminal revision plea by the state of Uttar Pradesh. Additional advocate general VK Shahi appeared for the state.

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has set aside a trial court order rejecting the state government’s application to withdraw prosecution against BJP MLA from Rudauli in Ayodhya district, Ram Chander Yadav, in connection with the 2012 idol immersion riot case.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (File)

Allowing the state’s plea, a single bench of Justice Rajeev Singh observed that the public prosecutor’s application before the trial court had been filed “in good faith after careful consideration of the material on record.”

The order was passed on May 4 while hearing a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC filed by Yadav, along with a criminal revision plea by the state of Uttar Pradesh. Additional advocate general VK Shahi appeared for the state.

According to the prosecution’s case, on October 24, 2012, tractors carrying idols for immersion caused a traffic jam in front of the Rudauli police station. Despite police instructions to move ahead, the drivers allegedly refused to comply.

It was alleged that Yadav had instructed them to halt there with the idols until he arrived. As a result, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

In June 2020, the state government issued an order to withdraw prosecution in the case. However, in October 2021, the trial court rejected the public prosecutor’s application. A fresh order was later passed following directions from the high court, but the application was again rejected.

The state government and the applicant moved the high court. Allowing the pleas, the court permitted the withdrawal of prosecution and set aside the trial court’s orders.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC allows withdrawal of 2012 riot case against BJP MLA RC Yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC allows withdrawal of 2012 riot case against BJP MLA RC Yadav
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