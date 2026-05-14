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HC asks agencies to verify BJP worker’s allegations on Rahul Gandhi’s assets

Allahabad high court has directed CBI and ED to verify allegations of disproportionate assets levelled by a BJP worker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:20 pm IST
By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into allegations levelled by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and file their counter-affidavits.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into allegations

A division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Zafeer Ahmad passed the order on May 13 after hearing the petition filed by BJP activist Vignesh Sishir. According to the order uploaded to the high court’s website on Thursday, the hearing was held in chambers and not in open court.

The court also allowed the petitioner’s appeal to implead the secretary of the corporate affairs ministry in the case based on allegations levelled by the petitioner, accusing the Congress leader of amassing disproportionate assets.

This is the second of two cases filed by Vignesh Sishir against Rahul Gandhi. He is also pursuing a petition seeking an investigation against the Congress leader for allegedly violating the citizenship law. The BJP worker claimed that Gandhii also held a British passport in addition to an Indian passport. The petition is still pending.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

central bureau of investigation rahul gandhi bharatiya janata party enforcement directorate allahabad high court
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC asks agencies to verify BJP worker’s allegations on Rahul Gandhi’s assets
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC asks agencies to verify BJP worker’s allegations on Rahul Gandhi’s assets
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