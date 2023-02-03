HC bar assn to complete 150 years; CM to grace event today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will participate as the chief guest at the sesquicentenary (the one-hundred-and-fiftieth anniversary) celebrations of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Friday at the cricket ground of Allahabad High Court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 4, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju will attend the event on its final day. Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Rajesh Bindal will be the special guest on the occasion. HCBA was founded on February 3, 1873.

It may be noted here that in 1869 the High Court, then known as the High Court of Judicature for the North Western Provinces, was shifted from Agra to Allahabad. At that time, the Bar was composed of the Barristers of the English and Irish Bar, the Advocates of Scotland and the Vakils enrolled by the High Court.

Some of the legendry members of the Bar include names like Pt Ajudhia Nath, Sir Sunder Lal, Pt Moti Lal Nehru, Pt Madan Mohan Malviya, Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru, Dr Satish Chandra Banerji, Dr Sachchidanand Sinha, Sri Purshottam Das Tandon and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Outgoing joint secretary press of HCBA, Ashutosh Tripathi further informed that on this occasion, photos of three senior advocates – RP Goyal, Keshari Nath Tripathi and SC Budhwar--would be unveiled by chief guest Yogi Adityanath.

The valedictory programme will also be attended by sitting supreme court judges Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC Pankaj Mithal, and two senior judges of Allahabad HC Justice Pritinkar Diwakar and Justice Manoj Misra. The chairman of the bar council of the state, Panchu Ram Maurya, will also attend the valedictory programme.

The CM will attend the programme from 4 pm to 5 pm and will return to Lucknow at 5.25 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}