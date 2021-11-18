HC bench demand: Agra lawyers to gherao minister

Agra Lawyers in Agra will ‘gherao’ union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel on Friday. Baghel is also the member of Parliament from Agra and resides in the city. The lawyers are agitated over delay in establishment of high court bench in Agra and are abstaining from work in courts since Wednesday.

“The lawyers would gather on civil court premises and reach the residence and office of union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel on Friday. We will apprise the minister about our long pending demand and seek to know his stand on the issue,” stated advocate Ajay Singh, the officiating convenor of Action Committee for Establishment of High Court Bench in Agra.

“Earlier we had called for strike on Wednesday only but support was extended by bar from nearby areas also and thus lawyers will abstain from working till this week end,” he said.

“On Saturday, the lawyers from Agra will go to Mathura for a meeting on issue of high court bench in Agra,” added Singh.

