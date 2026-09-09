HC denies bail to Tauqeer Raza in 2025 Bareilly violence case

The Allahabad high court rejected the bail application of Ittehad-e-Millat Council founder Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the September 2025 Bareilly violence case.

The court held that “Sar Tan Se Juda” could not be equated with religious slogans. (For representation)

The court held that the “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogan allegedly raised by the crowd during the violence could not be equated with religious slogans such as “Allahu Akbar”, “Jo Bole So Nihaal”, “Jai Shree Ram” or “Har Har Mahadev”.

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In an order passed on Monday (September 7), Justice Ashutosh Srivastava observed that while the latter slogans expressed respect for the concerned God or Guru, the “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogan amounted to a challenge to the authority of law and the sovereignty and integrity of India and incited people to armed rebellion, which was punishable under the law.

The court accordingly declined to grant bail to Raza.

Raza is facing an FIR in connection with the Bareilly violence that occurred on September 26, 2025. He has been in jail since September 27, 2025.

According to the prosecution, a call had been given for members of the Muslim community to assemble at the Islamia Inter College grounds to protest against alleged atrocities and false cases against them. The local administration subsequently imposed an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting the assembly of five or more people at a public place.

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{{^usCountry}} The state alleged that despite the prohibition, around 200 to 250 people marched towards the Islamia Inter College grounds. When police attempted to stop them, the crowd allegedly raised the slogan, pelted stones and petrol bombs and opened fire at the police party, injuring several personnel and damaging public property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state alleged that despite the prohibition, around 200 to 250 people marched towards the Islamia Inter College grounds. When police attempted to stop them, the crowd allegedly raised the slogan, pelted stones and petrol bombs and opened fire at the police party, injuring several personnel and damaging public property. {{/usCountry}}

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The state had described Raza as the kingpin and mastermind of the Bareilly violence.

Raza, however, claimed that the call to assemble had subsequently been cancelled after permission was denied and Section 163 of the BNSS was imposed. The court noted that members of the community nevertheless marched towards the Islamia grounds and, when stopped by police personnel, allegedly indulged in rioting and destruction of public property, causing injuries to police personnel.

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The court also took note of Raza’s conduct after the incident. It observed that his giving a speech thanking the masses for responding to his call and applauding their acts could not be approved of.