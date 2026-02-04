HC directs strict enforcement of ban on caste-based political rallies

: Disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on caste-based political rallies, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed strict and effective implementation of the Uttar Pradesh government order prohibiting such gatherings. The petitioner had sought a ban on all caste-based political rallies and directions to the Election Commission of India to cancel the registration of political parties organising such events. (For representation only)

The division bench observed that the state government has already imposed a complete ban on caste-based political rallies to maintain public order. The judgment, delivered on January 19 and uploaded on Tuesday, came on a PIL filed in 2013 by local lawyer M L Yadav. The petitioner had sought a ban on all caste-based political rallies and directions to the Election Commission of India to cancel the registration of political parties organising such events.

The court said it “hopes and trusts” that authorities will implement the existing legal provisions “in letter and spirit” so that their objectives are not reduced to mere paperwork. It added that a lasting solution to such deep-rooted issues lies not only in law but also in inculcating proper values through families and the education system, in line with constitutional ideals of fraternity and unity.

Referring to earlier proceedings, the bench noted that the high court had issued interim directions in 2013 banning caste-based rallies across Uttar Pradesh. It also took note of a government order issued pursuant to earlier court directions, recognising that caste-based rallies with political motives fuel social discord.

The court observed that provisions to prevent such rallies are already in force, irrespective of whether elections are underway, and stressed that what remains is the will to enforce them without bias or favour. It said periodic review and assessment by the state government is required, while any strengthening of the law would be for the legislature to consider. HTC