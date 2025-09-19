Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
HC grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari’s son in forgery case

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 09:42 pm IST

This case was registered against Umar in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur on August 3, 2025. It was alleged that he prepared fake documents and forged signatures of his mother to get the property, which was confiscated under Gangster Act

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to Umar Ansari, the younger son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a case involving submission of fake documents and forging his mother’s signature to reclaim land that was confiscated under the Gangster Act.

During the court proceedings, counsel for the applicant, Upendra Upadhya, took the plea that no complaint was made by Afsa Ansari regarding her forged signature and it was only an allegation made by the police. (Pic for representation)

Justice Gautam Chowdhary passed the order on bail application of Ansari.

After this bail order, Umar Ansari will walk out of jail, as it was the only criminal case pending against him, said his lawyer, Upendra Upadhya,

This criminal case was registered against Umar in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur on August 3, 2025. It was alleged that he prepared fake documents and forged signatures of his mother, Afsa Ansari, to get the property, which was confiscated under the Gangster Act.

During the court proceedings, counsel for the applicant, Upendra Upadhya, took the plea that no complaint was made by Afsa Ansari regarding her forged signature and it was only an allegation made by the police. Further, fake signatures were not proved through proper legal procedure.

