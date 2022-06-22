Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC judge who ordered Gyanvapi survey shifted in ‘routine’ transfer

Diwakar is one of the 121 civil judges (senior division) transferred on Monday evening. The transfers are routine in nature.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Allahabad high court has transferred 619 judicial officers posted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex earlier this year. Diwakar has been transferred to Bareilly.

The judicial officers will have to hand over their charge by July 4. Diwakar had ordered the survey on petitions moved by five Hindu women asking for round-the-year access to pray at the Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The survey was done in May.

Ashish Garg, registrar general of the Allahabad high court, has issued the notification.

Topics
gyanvapi mosque
