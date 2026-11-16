HC seeks ED’s reply on Azam’s arrest in money laundering case

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file an affidavit to confirm if it served the grounds of arrest to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan while arresting him in a money laundering case recently. The court will continue to hear the matter on Tuesday. (File Photo)

A bench comprising justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh issued the direction on a writ petition filed by Azam Khan, 78. The court will continue to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The ED had arrested Khan on October 31 from the Rampur district jail in a money laundering case immediately after he was released on bail in a PAN fraud case.

Appearing for Azam Khan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued before the Allahabad high court that his arrest on October 31, barely 40 minutes after he walked out of jail upon securing release in the dual PAN card case, was part of a political vendetta intended to keep him behind bars until the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Sibal argued that successive criminal cases were being lodged against Khan whenever he was about to secure release and that it was not a case of prosecution, but persecution. “ED and the authorities in Uttar Pradesh are acting hand in glove to persecute the petitioner,” he argued before the court.

According to Sibal, the ED’s application referred to 1.552 hectares of land allegedly grabbed from farmers, valued at approximately ₹3.11 crore, but the agency proceeded to attach university land and buildings allegedly worth around ₹500 crore.

He also submitted that the properties in question had already been restored to the farmers by the district administration and that some of them had subsequently been sold to third parties.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, argued that all the norms were followed, but Khan did not cooperate with them. He also placed a video before the bench in this regard.

The ED action stems from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

On October 13, an FIR was registered against Khan and others at a police station in Rampur by the ED deputy director in Lucknow.

The writ petition challenged an order of attachment dated October 28, Khan’s arrest on October 31, and remand orders passed on November 1 and 12.