Health dept to appoint over 800 doctors on contractual basis

Aiming to increase the strength of doctors at hospitals, the state health department has called 837 candidates for walk in interview on January 12. (Pic for representation)

These doctors will be appointed on a contractual basis.

Among the applicants, 597 have submitted MBBS as their qualification while 240 others have stated themselves as specialists in different medical branches including paediatric, orthopaedic surgery, gynaecology, and medicine.

Candidates will appear before the interview panel with all related documents and once selected the list of doctors eligible to join contractual service will be published. “The candidates have been asked to bring their related documents at the time of interview to ensure the verification process is done swiftly. This will help announce result for selected candidates without any delays.”

The state has over 14,000 doctors working at 167 district level hospitals and community and primary health centres while the number of sanctioned posts are about 19,000, leaving a big gap. With contractual posts, the health department aims to fill the gap quickly. In the past years too, contractual jobs have been offered to doctors.

The selected doctors will be posted in districts where the requirement is more on the basis of choice filled by candidates.