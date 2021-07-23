Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Health of UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh critical, on life support, says hospital

“The health of the former Prime Minister of UP and former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh Ji is critical. It is in a life support system-a ventilator,” the hospital said in a statement.
PTI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:07 PM IST
The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level(PTI)

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he is on life support, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday.

He is under close monitoring of senior doctors of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments, the statement said.

"Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He is on life saving support system (ventilator)," a release issued by the hospital said.

Director of the institute Prof R K Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

