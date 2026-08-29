Medical staff at Barabanki district combined hospital was caught changing bed sheets in wards at around 9 am on Saturday, a job that should have been finished by 7.30 am. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak caught the delay while inspecting HOPE (Health Online Parameter Evaluation), the online monitoring control room at health directorate in Lucknow.

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak instructed officials to ensure high speed internet facility in all the hospitals affiliated to HOPE Centre. (HT file)

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“The emergency ward of the hospital was found to be in poor condition. Director general of medical health Dr Pawan Kumar Arun was instructed by deputy CM Pathak to issue a warning to the hospital in-charge and seek an explanation,” said a press statement issued by the office of Pathak, also the state’s health minister.

The deputy CM visited the directorate for a swine flu review meeting where he also inspected the online monitoring cell. Five cameras were found offline at the district hospital, Shravasti. The DG, medical health, was instructed to issue a warning and obtain an explanation, ordering the hospital in-charge to have all cameras online, the press statement said.

At the combined district hospital, Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad, most of the arrangements were found satisfactory but the camera orientation in the emergency ward was improper and patients were not visible from the duty room.

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{{^usCountry}} “All hospitals should have visibility of patients from the duty room in the emergency ward. Instructions should be issued from the DG, medical health, to make necessary structural changes to ensure this,” said Pathak. However, all arrangements were found satisfactory at the Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All hospitals should have visibility of patients from the duty room in the emergency ward. Instructions should be issued from the DG, medical health, to make necessary structural changes to ensure this,” said Pathak. However, all arrangements were found satisfactory at the Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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At the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose District Hospital, Gorakhpur, the entire healthcare facility was found offline. It was reported that the hospital’s internet service had been disrupted due to continuous rain.

Pathak instructed officials to ensure high speed internet facility and stable internet connection in all the hospitals affiliated to HOPE Centre so that during monitoring, live feed of CCTV cameras installed in the hospitals is available smoothly and the problem of going offline repeatedly does not arise.

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HOPE has dedicated staff that monitor functioning of medical establishments across the state with the help of cameras fitted at various locations in the hospitals in districts.