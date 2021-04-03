Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Health worker, busy on a phone call, gives two doses of Covid vaccine to woman in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Health worker, busy on a phone call, gives two doses of Covid vaccine to woman in Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district in UP where health worker Archana ended up giving Kamlesh Kumari, a woman in her 50s, two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
PTI | , Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Kamlesh Kumari, a woman in her 50s, was administered with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in one-go at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district. The health worker who was involved in this mishap was reportedly on a phone call when the incident happened. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

In a major goof-up, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) was on a phone call as she administered two shots of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district, officials said on Saturday.

As the news reached the woman's family members, they created an uproar at the centre and later senior officials including the district magistrate and chief medical officer were informed about the alleged negligence.

The family members told reporters that Kamlesh Kumari, a woman in her 50s, had gone to Marhauli PHC on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot where ANM Archana ended up giving her two doses.

When Kumari inquired about two injections being given to her, Archana reprimanded her instead of apologising for the mistake, they alleged.

The family members further said that due to the double dosage of vaccination, Kumari developed mild swelling in her hand, although, no serious symptoms were reported.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI that he has taken serious cognisance over the negligence. The CMO has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a fact finding report to him by Saturday evening, the DM added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man charred to death in plywood factory fire in UP

Class 10 student returning from tuition in UP village raped by 4; she dies by suicide

Spurt in corona cases: UP schools up to class 8 closed till April 11

UP CM stresses on tracking, testing and treatment of Covid patients

He said further comments over the incident will be made only after findings based on the inquiry.

Kanpur Dehat CMO Rajesh Katiyar said the Covid-19 vaccination drive was being conducted at Marhauli primary health centre and a senior doctor has been asked to inquire about the matter and submit a report.

The inquiry report would be submitted to the DM who will take action on his end, Katiyar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid vaccination uttar pradesh coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP