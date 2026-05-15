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Heated exchange between lawyer, judge not basis for criminal contempt: Allahabad HC

Heated exchange between lawyer, judge not basis for criminal contempt: Allahabad HC

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:10 pm IST
PTI |
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Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has observed that a wrong order or any heated exchanges between a lawyer and a judge during court proceedings cannot form the basis for initiating criminal contempt against the judge.

Heated exchange between lawyer, judge not basis for criminal contempt: Allahabad HC

Dismissing the contempt application filed by practising advocate Arun Mishra, a division bench comprising justices Salil Kumar Rai and Devendra Singh observed, "Heated exchanges between the counsel and the court do not amount to contempt of court. Such heated exchanges do not amount to either scandalizing the court or lowering the authority of any court and also do not prejudice or interfere or obstruct the administration of justice."

In his application, Mishra had contended that in November 2025, he asked the single judge to recuse himself from hearing a particular case because the counsel had no confidence in that judge.

The applicant claimed that in response to his request, the judge retaliated by humiliating him and making remarks that would amount to contempt of court.

The division bench said that even if it is assumed that some heated exchange had taken place between the court concerned and the counsel, this would not amount to criminal contempt as defined under section 2 of the contempt of courts Act, 1971.

The court further clarified that a wrong order passed by a court does not subject it to contempt proceedings but can be challenged by the party before the court, which has the power to entertain any challenge against the order.

It added that in contempt proceedings, the court does not adjudicate on the validity of an order passed by another court.

Regarding the recommendations made against the advocate, the division bench said that those cannot be made the subject of contempt proceedings either. The court noted that the applicant has remedies elsewhere which he can exercise regarding those actions.

Thus, holding the contempt application as not maintainable, the division bench in its judgment dated May 11 dismissed the plea.

Immediately, after the judgement was dictated in open court, the court also rejected the applicant-advocate's prayer for a certificate under Article 134A read with Article 133 of the Constitution for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Heated exchange between lawyer, judge not basis for criminal contempt: Allahabad HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Heated exchange between lawyer, judge not basis for criminal contempt: Allahabad HC
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