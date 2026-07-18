Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely across UP; orange alert issued

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an active monsoon phase and a widespread increase in rainfall, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued across parts of Uttar Pradesh until July 21, followed by a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in southern districts until July 24.

Lucknow is expected to witness an overcast sky with intermittent rain and thundershowers on Sunday. (File)

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The intensified monsoon circulation over the state is expected to trigger widespread rainfall and bring down temperatures by 4-6°C over the next two to three days, providing relief from the prevailing humid conditions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, said the enhanced monsoon activity is likely to result in widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places across the state.

Lucknow is expected to witness an overcast sky with intermittent rain and thundershowers on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29°C and 26°C, respectively. The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain at isolated places in and around the city.

Across the state, rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places. The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in West UP, and heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated locations in East UP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at a few places across the state.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Banda recorded 70.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Hamirpur (45 mm), Ghazipur (41.8 mm) and Barabanki (9 mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Banda recorded 70.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Hamirpur (45 mm), Ghazipur (41.8 mm) and Barabanki (9 mm). {{/usCountry}}

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During the past 24 hours, Bardghat in Gorakhpur recorded the highest rainfall at 141.6 mm, followed by Gorakhpur district (110.2 mm), Chunar in Mirzapur (80 mm) and Paliyakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri (70.4 mm). The monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the Terai region and currently extends through Hardoi to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

The IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in 24 districts, including Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal and Badaun, besides adjoining areas.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall was sounded for 30 districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur City, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Hardoi, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Meerut, Hapur and Kasganj, along with adjoining areas.

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The IMD also issued an orange alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in 13 districts, including Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar, besides adjoining areas.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms was issued for 45 districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas.

The overall rainfall deficit in UP is pegged at 29%. According to IMD data, the shortfall is particularly severe in East UP, which faces a 40% deficit while West UP is better with a 8% shortfall.

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Since June 1, the state has received 176.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 247.8 mm. East UP has recorded 164 mm against a normal of 274.4 mm, while West UP has received 194.1 mm against the normal 210.4 mm.