Heavy to very heavy rain likely in UP over next 3 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days as monsoon activity intensifies. The weather office also said the state’s 25% rainfall deficit is expected to shrink with widespread rain forecast across the state.

Fishermen try to catch fish from the Ganga river as the water level rises in Prayagraj on Monday (PTI)

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An orange alert has been issued for Sonbhadra, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Bareilly districts, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 18 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Budaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in about 60 districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Barabanki, Sitapur, Raebareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Gonda, Balrampur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Shamli, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, Shahjahanpur and others.

The IMD said the intensified monsoon has been triggered by the weakening of a low-pressure area over southwestern Rajasthan, a cyclonic circulation over north-central Rajasthan and a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal moving north-northwestward. These systems are strengthening moisture flow into Uttar Pradesh, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Bahraich recorded 30.2 mm rainfall, followed by Kanpur (IAF) with 27.4 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 26 mm, Moradabad 17.8 mm, Azamgarh 16.4 mm and Churk 14.6 mm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Bahraich recorded 30.2 mm rainfall, followed by Kanpur (IAF) with 27.4 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 26 mm, Moradabad 17.8 mm, Azamgarh 16.4 mm and Churk 14.6 mm. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.6 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Tuesday is a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD said rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across the state over the next three days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

The state’s rainfall deficit has widened to 25% after subdued rainfall during the past three to four days. Since June 1, Uttar Pradesh has received 243.4 mm rainfall against the normal 322.9 mm. West Uttar Pradesh has recorded a 14% deficit with 245.8 mm against a normal of 285.5 mm, while East Uttar Pradesh has a 31% deficit, receiving 241.7 mm against the normal 349.6 mm.

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Meerut (87%) and Muzaffarnagar (81%) remain in the “large excess” rainfall category, while Etah (52%), Sambhal (54%) and Firozabad (28%) have recorded excess rainfall. Twenty-four districts have received normal rainfall, while 33 districts remain below normal and 13 continue to face large rainfall deficits.