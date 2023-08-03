Vigil in Mathura, Aligarh up as Parikrama continues

Agra With devotees on way for Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama, which passes through Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, vigil in Mathura and Aligarh, sharing border with riot-ridden Haryana, has been upped.

Police officials interacting with villagers in border district of Mathura earlier this week. (HT)

Additional director general (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna reviewed security measures and informed that the route map of Braj 84 Kos Parikrama had been re-visited and officers were camping in sensitive villages dominated by minority community.

“We have pumped extra force in Mathura. Three companies of Provincial Armed Constabulory (PAC) and UP police are providing security to devotees on parikrama. We are coordinating with Haryana and Rajasthan police constantly,” he said.

“The focus is on the border district of Mathura. Tappal area of Aligarh district also touches Haryana border and vigil is upped there too,” he said, clarifying that as yet no need was felt to impose prohibitory orders in these border areas.

The security measures come in wake of violent communal clashes in Nuh town of Haryana on Monday and the backlash that followed.

“A large good number of devotees is lodging ‘Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama’ in this ‘adhik maas’ or ‘Purshottam Maas’ (extra month in Hindu calendar). Most of the devotees performing Braj 84 Kos Parikrama complete it in 40 days while resting for 15 days and walking barefooted for 25 days,” stated Mahesh Pathak, president of Akhil Bharat Teerth Purohit Parishad.

UP Police are interacting with locals in villages dominated by Mev community. The Mev community is common in Mewat area of Haryana and Rajasthan and the track of Braj 84 Kos Parikrama passes through these areas.

Directives issued by chief minister and director general of police are being complied with and meetings are held to ensure peace in border villages of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, there were protests lodged by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrag Dal units in Agra. Bajrang dal activists recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Collectorate on Wednesday to protest violence in Nuh (Haryana). Protestors raised slogans and handed over memorandum to administrative officials.

The alert was mainly issued for Mathura as Kosi Kalan and Barsana towns share the border with Nuh. Other districts for which alert was issued included Agra, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Aligarh, Shamli and Gautam Buddh Nagar.