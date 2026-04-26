...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was an important pillar of Indian politics, says Yogi

Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary, says his contribution to the nation during his long political and public life has been remarkable and serves as an inspiration for the present generation

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid homage to former Chief Minister the late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary and offered floral tributes at his statue at Yojana Bhawan in the state capital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, in Lucknow on Saturday. (@myogiadityanath/ANI Photo)

“Bahugunaji was an important pillar of Indian politics. He had his own vision regarding the development of Uttar Pradesh, which can still be felt effectively being implemented on the ground. His contribution to the nation during his long political and public life has been remarkable and serves as an inspiration for the present generation,” Adityanath said.

Bahuguna was born on April 25, 1919, in Pauri Garhwal district of the then Uttar Pradesh, now Uttarakhand. After receiving his early education in his village, he moved to Prayagraj (then Allahabad) for higher education. From 1942 to 1946, he actively participated in the Quit India Movement on the call of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, due to which the British government also imprisoned him.

 
yogi adityanath birth anniversary uttar pradesh chief minister
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was an important pillar of Indian politics, says Yogi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was an important pillar of Indian politics, says Yogi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.