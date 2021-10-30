Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Lucknow News / Heritage look of ghats will add to Ayodhya's sparkling celebrations
lucknow news

Heritage look of ghats will add to Ayodhya’s sparkling celebrations

During Deepotsav, the administration will bid for a Guinness record by lighting 7.51 lakh diyas at one place - Ram Ki Paidi; one diya will have to remain lit for a minimum five minutes
Nine lakh diyas will illuminate Ayodhya during Deepotsav on November 3. Of these, 7.51 lakh diyas will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi and the rest at other ghats in the city. (File Photo)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A 500-Drone aerial show to showcase Lord Ram’s story on the skyline of the temple town, ghats with a heritage look and a laser show will be the highlights of the fifth edition of Deepotsav celebrations organised in Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government this year.

Preparations are on in full swing to make the six-day celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi from November 1 a grand affair, said officials.

The majestic venue, which will also see a laser show, is being given a heritage look and painted with various features of Ramayan. A company, Mojarto, has been roped in by the state government for the purpose.

The Saryu Ghat and Ram Katha Park are also being given a facelift for the Deepotsav celebrations. French artist Chifumi is bringing Ram Katha back to life on the walls near these places.

Besides, 500 drones will fly and light up the Ayodhya sky with Ramayan era scenes.

“The state government wants the last edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya on a grand scale. Preparations are underway to the organise the event as per the expectations of the government,” said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.

The Ayodhya administration is pulling out all stops to keep the city clean on the festive occasion. Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said Saryu Ghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and the entire Ram Kot area among other parts of the city are being spruced up.

BID FOR GUINNESS RECORD

Nine lakh diyas will illuminate Ayodhya during Deepotsav on November 3. Of these, 7.51 lakh diyas will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi and the rest at other ghats in the city.

The administration will go for a Guinness record by lighting 7.51 lakh diyas at one place - Ram Ki Paidi. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be in Ayodhya to judge the event.

To create a world record, one earthen diya will have to remain lit for a minimum five minutes. For this, organisers have decided to use 40 millilitre (ml) oil for each earthen diya.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya, has deployed 200 coordinators for the event. Their task is to make sure that each earthen diya is lit properly. Separate teams of evaluators and supervisors will also be deployed at Ram Ki Paidi.

