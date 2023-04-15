UP: Two-day training workshop for family court judges begins in Prayagraj

A two-day training workshop on ‘the concept and techniques of mediation’ organised by the high court committee for sensitisation of family court matters for the family court judges of the state got under way here on Saturday. Justice Sunita Agarwal addressing a mediation workshop for family court judges in Prayagraj on Saturday. (Sourced)

In her address after inaugurating the event, Justice Sunita Agarwal, a senior judge of the Allahabad high court and chairperson, high court committee for sensitisation of family court matters, said the skills acquired during the mediation training will help the judges of family courts to adjudicate the disputes relating to family matters in a much better way because here they are not only dealing with dispute but also dealing with emotions.

The workshop is being held at the judges’ guest house at Drummond Road here. Highlighting the importance of mediation, Justice Agarwal further said, “Mediation as a technique not only helps settle dispute but it also helps enhance one’s personality.”

Another high court judge Justice JJ Munir said, “Family court matters are class apart and the way they should be dealt with is quite different. In mediation, we act as facilitator, hence try to find out the underlying trouble, even if you are adjudicating a case.”

As per the Family Courts Act, 1984, the conciliation is the first requirement, thereafter, the matter should be adjudicated. Hence, the mediation training for judges of family court is necessary. Another high court judge and member of the mediation committee, Justice Sadhna Rani Thakur emphasised the importance of mediation training for the judges dealing with family court matters.

In the technical session, the training was imparted to family court judges by mediator trainers Neeraj Upadhya, Raj Luxmi Sinha, Sandeep Saxena, Anoop Srivastava.

The high court judges, who attended the programme, included Justices Rajiv Gupta, Krishna Pahel, Samit Gopal, VC Dixit and several others. Other mediators present on the occasion included Subhash Rathi, Afzal Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and others.