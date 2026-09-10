History-sheeter wanted for threatening BJP leader held after Baghpat encounter

A history-sheeter with around 30 criminal cases against him was injured and arrested after allegedly opening fire at police in Baghpat on Wednesday night, days after he allegedly threatened BJP leader Amit Rana and his family with death, officials said.

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The accused, Ravi, a resident of Bijraul village, sustained a bullet injury to his leg after police allegedly returned fire when he opened fire at a police team during a vehicle-checking operation near Acharaj Kheda village.

Baraut station house officer (SHO) Dikshit Kumar Tyagi said the police team was checking suspicious vehicles between 8.30 pm and 9 pm when it signalled a youth riding a Bullet motorcycle to stop. Instead, the suspect allegedly accelerated and tried to flee before opening fire directly at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence, he said.

A bullet hit Ravi in the leg, following which he fell from the motorcycle and was arrested. Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, live cartridges and the Bullet motorcycle allegedly used in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Baraut circle officer (CO) Anshu Jain said Ravi is a identified history-sheeter with around 30 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baraut circle officer (CO) Anshu Jain said Ravi is a identified history-sheeter with around 30 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, Ravi allegedly called Rana on September 5 and pressured him to intervene in an old financial dispute involving two people from Sardhana and Baraut. When Rana refused, Ravi allegedly threatened to kill him and his family. Rana lodged a complaint at Baraut Kotwali on September 7, following which the police began searching for him.