Hi-tech fifth gallery at Ram Katha Museum to depict Lord Hanuman’s saga

Ayodhya : The third day’s meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee concluded at the Ram Katha Museum on Saturday, with committee chairman Nripendra Mishra saying there would be a hi-tech gallery in the museum dedicated to Lord Hanuman . The initial phase of construction is currently underway at the International Ram Katha Museum, which will feature five state-of-the-art galleries. The International Ram Katha Museum is anticipated to take final shape within approximately a year. (HT FILE)

While the tourism department is already operating four galleries, a fifth gallery will be established in the Ram Katha Park and will be exclusively dedicated to Lord Hanuman . This gallery will have cutting-edge technology, showing a captivating 20-minute film on Lord Hanuman using advanced 3D to 7D technology. The International Ram Katha Museum is anticipated to take final shape within approximately a year. The gallery will have the capacity to accommodate 25 individuals per session, with each session spanning 30 minutes.

The script for Lord Hanuman narrative will be meticulously prepared in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai. The final script will be provided by chief curator Sanjeev Kumar Singh, which will serve as the foundation for the creation of the immersive 20-minute video.

Elaborating on the Ram Katha Museum, chairman of the Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said, “The initial construction work is currently in progress . The museum will boast of five exceptional galleries. The fifth gallery will harness the power of advanced technologies such as 3D and 7D to create an unparalleled experience for visitors.”

“A mesmerizing 20-minute film depicting the life of Lord Hanuman will be shown, which is being meticulously developed by the renowned IIT Chennai. This gallery will comfortably seat 25 viewers at a time, enabling them to embark on a highly engaging and immersive spiritual journey through Lord Hanuman’s life.” he said.