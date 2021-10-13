Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Hopeless, man consumes poison near UP CM’s house in Lucknow, admitted to hospital
lucknow news

Hopeless, man consumes poison near UP CM’s house in Lucknow, admitted to hospital

Upset by the district administration’s inaction after his land was grabbed, a Mainpuri man reportedly consumed a poisonous substance near the chief minister’s residence, on Kalidas Marg, in Lucknow, on Saturday morning
(Getty images/istock photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Upset by the district administration’s inaction after his land was grabbed, a Mainpuri man reportedly consumed a poisonous substance near the chief minister’s residence, on Kalidas Marg, in Lucknow, on Saturday morning.

Senior police officials said the man was immediately rushed to the nearby Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Demanding action against people who fraudulently grabbed his land, the man told the police that two locals Lallu Yadav and Ravi Yadav grabbed his land by fraudulently getting it transferred in their name. He said a police complaint was registered when he approached the local district administration officials but no further action was taken in the matter. He said he has been running from pillar to post with the application to get his land back.

He said he consumed poison as he was left with no hope to get justice in the matter.

Senior police officials said a report has been sought from the local police and administration and the man has been assured of further action on the basis of that report.

