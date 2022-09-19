Hoping SP to follow rules is too much to expect: U.P. CM on protest

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) for not following rules or political courtesies while launching any agitation and said expecting the same may only be a figment of one’s imagination.

Yogi said the political parties should seek prior permission while launching any agitation. He said if the SP had sought such a permission, the police would have given the same to the party.

“Had they (SP) asked for any permission under the rules, the police would surely have given them such permission. There is no doubt about it. It is, however, the responsibility of the political parties to seek permission for any agitation. Expecting the Samajwadi Party to do such courteous act can merely be an imagination,” said Yogi while speaking to media persons before the commencement of the monsoon session of the state assembly in Vidhan Bhawan.

His observations came in the backdrop of Samajwadi Party’s march to Vidhan Bhavan that the police, however, stopped near Gautampalli police station. Yogi said the BJP’s double engine government (at the Centre and in the state) was working for the welfare of 25 crore people of the state.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government had been able to effectively contain the Covid pandemic. He said despite the challenges, there was no place for anarchy in the state. The CM said the state government was taking ahead all the programmes with full commitment.

Yogi said the state legislative assembly speaker and the chairman of the state legislative council had decided to reserve a day for women legislators in the two houses on September 22. He said the double engine government had taken a number of steps for empowerment, safety and security of women and make them self-reliant and a day had been reserved for them to discuss these issues.

Meanwhile, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also targeted Yadav even as BJP functionaries too hit out at the SP. Maurya said: “If they wanted, they could have raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. But they didn’t do so and instead resorted to a strategy that merely showcased their true intent.”

“SP leaders wanted to create chaos in the crowded Vidhan Bhavan area. The police intelligence also expressed some apprehension. Otherwise, why would anyone stop the elected MLAs from coming to the temple of democracy?,” Pathak said.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “Those who never stepped out of their AC rooms are now attempting to destabilise the people.” He said the assembly was the best place to raise issues concerning the masses.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former SP ally, dismissed the SP agitation as a “drama”. “They must first tell what they did when they were in power for five years,” Rajbhar asked.