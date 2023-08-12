Lko hosps gear up to treat cases of mosquito-borne diseases

LUCKNOW: With dengue cases surfacing consistently for the past three days, hospitals in state capital are gearing up to deal with any sudden surge in cases.

Mosquito breeding starts when rain stops and there is humidity in the atmosphere (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, two fresh dengue cases were reported in Lucknow. So far, 61 cases have been reported this year.

At the Balrampur hospital, testing kits have been ordered in advance. “We have a 22-bed isolation ward which can be used for dengue patients. A fever desk will also be started soon in the OPD area to direct patients with fever to designated chambers,” said Dr AK Singh, director, Balrampur hospital.

At present, no dengue patient is admitted in this hospital. The hospital has a daily inflow of up to 3000 patients with a capacity to see/examine at least 300 patients in the department of medicine that treats dengue patients too.

According to the meteorological department, Lucknow will get light rain in the next 48 hours. “Mosquito breeding starts when rain stops and there is humidity in the atmosphere. That is the time when within a week we see mosquito multiplying,” said district malaria officer of Lucknow Ritu Srivastava.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Civil hospital, one ward on the first floor of the OPD building has been kept ready for patients of dengue. The beds here have been provided with mosquito net to ensure the disease does not get transmitted to attendants while the patients are being treated.

Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu hospital said, “At present we have 280 patients admitted, with different illness, on 300 available beds. As beds get free we shall soon create an isolation ward keeping in view the future need that may arise with dengue patients.” He said a fever desk would also come up soon in the OPD area

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON