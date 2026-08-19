Hostile to education: Akhilesh hits BJP after ED raids Jauhar University-linked premises

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being “hostile towards education, teachers, and students” after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 10 premises in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi in a money-laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

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Yadav alleged that the raids targeted those who established universities to appease a section of BJP supporters with a narrow communal mindset.

In a statement, the Kannauj MP said, “The current dispensation is hostile towards education, teachers, and students. BJP members and their associates - who have themselves shut down schools - are orchestrating ED raids against those who established universities solely to appease the remaining 1–2 percent of their supporters who harbor narrow, communal mindsets and spew fallacious arguments. Meanwhile, no action is being taken against the corrupt individuals involved in various criminal scandals.”

Yadav also listed several issues to attack the BJP government, including the alleged “theft” linked to the Ram Temple, caste-based criminals associated with those in power, codeine-related cases and the condition of the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and Kanpur-Lucknow expressways.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that corrupt police officers from BJP-ruled states were caught in other states, BJP-linked contractors had “swallowed” large sums during the Mahakumbh and irregularities had taken place under Smart City projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that corrupt police officers from BJP-ruled states were caught in other states, BJP-linked contractors had “swallowed” large sums during the Mahakumbh and irregularities had taken place under Smart City projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav further alleged that BJP public representatives carried out illegal constructions on unapproved land and that officials shared around ₹7,000 crore after cases involving misconduct and abusive behaviour were whitewashed. He claimed the ED had taken no action regarding these matters.