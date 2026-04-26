Hot days, warm nights in UP, relief likely after April 27

The state capital recorded its hottest day of the season at 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday, as heatwave conditions continued across Uttar Pradesh with relief likely only after April 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

People cover faces to shield from scorching heat in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Night temperatures have risen significantly across the state, adding to heat stress. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, while Shahjahanpur reported the warmest night at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. Jhansi recorded 27.7 degrees, Moradabad 27.6, Agra 27.5, and Meerut, Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar 27.4 degrees.

The Met department has warned of warm night conditions in western districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra.

At 46.6 degrees Celsius, Banda remained the third hottest city in the country, while Akola and Amraoti in Vidarbha recorded the highest temperatures at 46.9 and 46.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Prayagraj, at 45.7 degrees Celsius, was the sixth hottest city in India.

A high probability of heatwave conditions has been forecast in 37 districts on Monday, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Banda, Amethi, Ayodhya, Jhansi and surrounding areas.

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{{^usCountry}} From April 28, a western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the state. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph initially and increase to 40 to 50 kmph on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From April 28, a western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the state. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph initially and increase to 40 to 50 kmph on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rainfall activity is likely to continue till early May across eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, covering districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Moradabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainfall activity is likely to continue till early May across eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, covering districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Moradabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A drop in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is expected from April 28, which may lead to gradual easing of heatwave conditions. The weather department has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and take precautions during peak daytime hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A drop in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is expected from April 28, which may lead to gradual easing of heatwave conditions. The weather department has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and take precautions during peak daytime hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meteorological factors including an approaching western disturbance over northwest India, warm westerly winds in the lower troposphere, and an anticyclone near interior Maharashtra have limited intense heatwave conditions to Banda, Aligarh, Hardoi, Amethi and Prayagraj. However, temperatures remain above normal in several districts, with “warm night” conditions reported in Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Aligarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorological factors including an approaching western disturbance over northwest India, warm westerly winds in the lower troposphere, and an anticyclone near interior Maharashtra have limited intense heatwave conditions to Banda, Aligarh, Hardoi, Amethi and Prayagraj. However, temperatures remain above normal in several districts, with “warm night” conditions reported in Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Aligarh. {{/usCountry}}

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