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Hot days, warm nights in UP, relief likely after April 27

Night temperatures have risen significantly across the state, adding to heat stress. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, while Shahjahanpur reported the warmest night at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 10:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The state capital recorded its hottest day of the season at 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday, as heatwave conditions continued across Uttar Pradesh with relief likely only after April 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

People cover faces to shield from scorching heat in Lucknow on Sunday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Night temperatures have risen significantly across the state, adding to heat stress. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, while Shahjahanpur reported the warmest night at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. Jhansi recorded 27.7 degrees, Moradabad 27.6, Agra 27.5, and Meerut, Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar 27.4 degrees.

The Met department has warned of warm night conditions in western districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra.

At 46.6 degrees Celsius, Banda remained the third hottest city in the country, while Akola and Amraoti in Vidarbha recorded the highest temperatures at 46.9 and 46.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Prayagraj, at 45.7 degrees Celsius, was the sixth hottest city in India.

A high probability of heatwave conditions has been forecast in 37 districts on Monday, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Banda, Amethi, Ayodhya, Jhansi and surrounding areas.

 
lucknow uttar pradesh heatwave india meteorological department
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hot days, warm nights in UP, relief likely after April 27
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hot days, warm nights in UP, relief likely after April 27
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