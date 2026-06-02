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Hydroponic weed worth 13 Cr seized at Lko airport

Customs at Lucknow airport seized 13 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana worth ₹13 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Muscat.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 09:01 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Customs authorities at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), Lucknow, seized 13 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana worth an estimated 13 crore and arrested an Indian passenger who arrived from Muscat, a release issued by Air Customs read.

Hydroponic weed seized at the Lucknow airport on Tuesday (HT Photo)
Hydroponic weed seized at the Lucknow airport on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The accused was arrested on Monday and produced before a court on Tuesday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The seizure comes barely a day after immigration and Customs authorities at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi detained six Thai nationals and recovered around 20 kg of hydroponic weed valued at more than 19.7 crore from their baggage during the arrival clearance of an Air India Express flight from Bangkok.

According to the release, officers subjected the passenger’s check-in baggage from Oman Air flight to detailed scrutiny after X-ray imaging and further analysis indicated suspicious contents. The passenger, an Indian national who arrived at the airport on June 1, was subsequently identified, tracked and intercepted.

Customs officials said a personal search and detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of 10 polythene packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic marijuana, popularly known as hydroponic weed. The packets were allegedly concealed inside five chocolate packets, each carrying two smaller packets.

 
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