‘I want justice’: Woman claims being threatened, attacked by Atiq Ahmad

A woman in Prayagraj has claimed she and her family was attacked and threatened by gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf who tried to grab her land.

The woman named Jaishree alleged Atiq Ahmad and her brother threatened her family.(Twitter/ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaishree alias Surajkali is a resident of Jhalwa village in Prayagraj. Speaking to ANI, she recalled how a builder who had built a society was using force to grab her land. Jaishree claimed she was summoned by Atiq who was an MLA.“I was called to Atiq's place, I thought that if Vidhyakji has called then he must offer some solution, guidance. But when I went there he started abusing me. He said that you will be chopped like a hen. If you want your children to be safe, better leave the land. He gave electric shocks to one of my brother who was accompanying me”, she claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman claimed one day Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf arrived in a car. She alleged the Ahmad brothers and their henchmen attacked her family, hurting her son."I ran with my granddaughter for life. Later Umesh pal ji came accompanied by MLA Pooja Pal, took us to hospital with help of villagers and relatives", she added.Pooja Pal is the wife of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, who was killed in 2005. Atiq Ahmad is an accused in his murder case. Umesh Pal, who was the main witness in the legislator's killing, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.“It is my ancestral land, I want justice. I have full trust on Baba( Yogi Adityanath) and PM Modi”, the woman said.Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya and Luvlesh Tiwari in Prayagraj on Saturday. While Atiq received nine bullets in his head and chest, his brother was shot five times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail