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IAF drill: Fighter jets turn expressway into runway

The exercise in Sultanpur, designed to test the military’s ability to use national infrastructure as alternative runways during conflict, saw frontline aircraft operating just feet above the asphalt

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:03 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW The roar of jet engines replaced the hum of traffic on Wednesday as the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a high-stakes, two-day emergency landing exercise on the Purvanchal Expressway in UP’s Sultanpur.

An IAF aircraft lands on Purvanchal Expressway as the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts takeoff and landing practice, in Sultanpur on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The drill, designed to test the military’s ability to use national infrastructure as alternative runways during conflict, saw frontline aircraft operating just feet above the asphalt.

It began with a C-295 transport aircraft making the first landing on the 3.2-km emergency landing facility on the expressway. Over the hours, Jaguar fighters followed with take-offs, while Sukhoi-30 MKI and Mirage-2000 jets executed repeated landing and take-off runs, simulating wartime dispersal and rapid turnaround.

An Mi-17 V5 helicopter inserted commandos as part of a mock operation, while an AN-32 aircraft carried out “touch-and-go” manoeuvres. Officials said the exercise was aimed at testing the feasibility of using highways as alternative runways during emergencies.

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said such drills help assess the preparedness of the armed forces and ensure swift action in emergency situations. He added that elaborate arrangements were made by the administration to ensure the event was conducted safely and smoothly.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / IAF drill: Fighter jets turn expressway into runway
Home / Cities / Lucknow / IAF drill: Fighter jets turn expressway into runway
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