ICC summit focuses on UP’s evolving real estate landscape

The Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted the ICC UP Real Estate Summit 2026 on Thursday in which policymakers deliberated on Uttar Pradesh’s evolving real estate landscape and its role in the state’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Balkar Singh, housing commissioner, UP, addressing the real estate summit in Lucknow on May 21. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The summit brought together policymakers, regulators, developers, investors, consultants, and industry stakeholders to discuss infrastructure-led growth, housing demand across emerging cities, regulatory reforms, technology adoption and the future of commercial and coworking spaces in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Kumar Singh, director general, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said, “Uttar Pradesh today is witnessing a structural transformation where development is no longer concentrated around NCR alone.”

“Expressways, airports, industrial corridors and enhanced regional connectivity are creating new growth centres across the state, including emerging cities and smaller towns. This shift is opening up significant opportunities for real estate, infrastructure and industrial development simultaneously,” he added.

“With stronger governance, improving investor confidence, policy continuity and greater protection of capital, the sector is entering a more stable and growth-oriented phase,” Singh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the CM, during an interactive session apprised the gathering of the steps taken by the state government to transform the economy. He also shared in detail future plans of the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the CM, during an interactive session apprised the gathering of the steps taken by the state government to transform the economy. He also shared in detail future plans of the state government. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Balkar Singh, housing commissioner, UP, said: “Real estate and housing remain among the strongest indicators of economic development for any state, and Uttar Pradesh today is witnessing this transformation across multiple regions.”

“While NCR has already emerged as a major housing destination, the state is now actively expanding development across Tier-II and Tier-III cities through integrated townships, new housing schemes, industrial clusters and urban expansion initiatives,” he added.

Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA, said, “The real estate sector in Uttar Pradesh has entered a growth phase after the market revival that began in late 2023. NCR micro-markets, including Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway corridor, have witnessed strong appreciation and renewed investor confidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The UP RERA today oversees one of the largest real estate ecosystems in the country, with more than 3,000 registered projects and investment volumes steadily rising every year,” he added.

In 2025 alone, project registrations crossed 3,000 with investment commitments nearing ₹85,000 crore, while the sector is now targeting over ₹1.25 lakh crore in the coming phase, Bhoosreddy said.

“Increasing participation from institutional and South Indian developers further reflects growing national confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate market. At the same time, regulatory transparency, technology adoption, faster approvals and responsible development practices will remain critical to sustaining long-term growth and protecting homebuyer interests,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Invest UP additional CEO Prerna Sharma highlighted how Global Capability Centres (GCC) are emerging as key demand drivers for remote and emerging locations, while the future of workspaces will be community-led, tech-enabled and experience-driven.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharma emphasised that Uttar Pradesh, especially Lucknow, has all the ingredients to emerge as a major GCC hub — strong social and educational infrastructure, reputed schools & colleges, premier institutions like Indian Institute of Management Lucknow and proximity to Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, a large pool of talented STEM graduates, and improved law and order.