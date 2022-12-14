ICCC, Invest UP sign MoU for promotion of Global Investors Summit

Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) hosted a business event in Toronto recently which was attended by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana, minister Dharampal Singh, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and other delegates during their visit to Canada for the ‘Roadshow of Toronto’ - ahead of ‘UP Global Investors Summit 2023’ (UPGIS 2023).

The session ended with a discussion about the immense investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, Arvind Bhardwaj and Abhishek Prakash also signed an MoU on behalf of Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce and Invest UP respectively, for the promotion of #UPGIS2023 in Toronto, Canada. ICCC will send a high-level delegation of investors from Canada at the Summit to be organised by the UP Government from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Abhishek Prakash (CEO Invest UP), Mahesh Kumar Gupta, additional secretary, Consulate General of India to Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, Arvind Bhardwaj, president, Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce and ICCC Board members were present for the business reception and lunch organised by ICCC, said Mukesh Singh, state head - Uttar Pradesh Indo Canada Chamber of commerce in a press release.

