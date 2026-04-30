ICSE, ISC result 2026: Lucknow students show grit, many in over 99% club

A number of students from various schools in Lucknow fared brilliantly in the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the result on Thursday.

Students from various schools in Lucknow excelled in the 2026 ICSE, ISC exams. (For Representation)

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In Class 12, six city students scored 99.75% marks each. They are: Chhavi Mishra from City Montessori School (CMS), Kanpur Road branch; Osheen Agrawal from CMS Mahanagar; Sanskriti Chandel from CMS Gomti Nagar; Zainab Fatima from CMS Aliganj; Akshita Agrawal from Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar, and Devasya Bansal from La Martiniere College.

Zainab Fatima said she studied for four to five hours daily after school. “My hobbies are painting and writing. I want to go into judiciary,” she shared.

Sanskriti Chandel credited her success to her parents and teachers. “I followed whatever my teachers said and did not take any coaching classes. I did not use any social media apps and used WhatsApp only for educational purposes,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Chhavi Mishra and Osheen Agrawal attributed their success to consistency, attention in class, and self-study. Osheen said she aims to clear NEET. Akshita Agrawal gave credit for her success to her parents, school and friends, saying consistency is the key to success. Sarthak Mishra said he relied entirely on self-study and studied over five hours daily. He practised meditation to stay mentally focused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chhavi Mishra and Osheen Agrawal attributed their success to consistency, attention in class, and self-study. Osheen said she aims to clear NEET. Akshita Agrawal gave credit for her success to her parents, school and friends, saying consistency is the key to success. Sarthak Mishra said he relied entirely on self-study and studied over five hours daily. He practised meditation to stay mentally focused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prakhar Singh from St Joseph College, Sitapur Road and Ikra Alam and Samriddhi Dwivedi from Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram, scored 99.25% in their Class 12. Juhi Chaudhary from Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram, scored 99%, while Kritika Bisht secured 98.25%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakhar Singh from St Joseph College, Sitapur Road and Ikra Alam and Samriddhi Dwivedi from Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram, scored 99.25% in their Class 12. Juhi Chaudhary from Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram, scored 99%, while Kritika Bisht secured 98.25%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, Ridhi Tiwari scored 99.4%, Prisha Singh secured 98.8%, while Yashasvi Anika Tandon and Ipshita Seth scored 98.4% each. They are all from La Martiniere Girls’ College. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, Ridhi Tiwari scored 99.4%, Prisha Singh secured 98.8%, while Yashasvi Anika Tandon and Ipshita Seth scored 98.4% each. They are all from La Martiniere Girls’ College. {{/usCountry}}

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Ridhi said she wants to become a doctor and is preparing for NEET. She credited her success to the constant support of her parents and teachers. Prisha Singh said her parents and teachers always supported her.

In ICSE (Class 10) exam, Vaivaswat Narayan Dubey from CMS, Gomti Nagar, secured 99.8%. “I achieved this success with the constant support of my parents. I want to become an engineer,” he said. Shivam Awasthi from Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram, also scored 99.8%, while Shaveer Prakash Srivastava from the same college secured 99%.

Success despite personal loss

Abeer Javed from CMS station road branch, who scored 82.4% in Class 10, said it was very tough for him as he lost his father days before the board exams began. “It became difficult for me to concentrate on my studies, but somehow I managed,” he said, adding his mother stood by him as his role model during the challenging time.

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Kanpur boy scores 100% in ISC

Ojasvit Pasricha, a student of Sheiling House School in Kanpur, secured a perfect 100% in the ISC (Class 12) examinations. Pasricha, who had earlier scored a 99.8 percentile in JEE Main, attributes his success to consistent self-study and disciplined preparation. “I focused on understanding concepts and staying regular with school work,” he said. He plans to pursue a BSc from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, with an aim to build a career in research. Pasricha’s mother Smita Pasricha teaches Hindi at the same school while his father Rajneesh Pasricha is associated with the medical profession. School principal Vanita Mehrotra described him as a diligent and grounded student.

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