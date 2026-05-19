If namaz is important, offer it in shifts, but not on roads: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that offering namaz on roads will not be tolerated in the state. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath has consistently maintained that public infrastructure must not be misused in a manner that causes inconvenience to commuters. (FILE PHOTO)

“If namaz is that important, it should be offered in shifts, but no one will be allowed to offer namaz on roads because roads are built for transportation,” Adityanath said on Monday. If people don’t understand through dialogue, his government would adopt other ways to ensure compliance, he added.

Speaking at a media house conclave in Lucknow, the chief minister said, “People ask me if namaz is offered on the streets, and I told them to come over and see it themselves. Roads are for transportation and no one can block them. If someone has work, it should be done in its designated place. They asked how it would be possible since their population is large; I suggested they do it in shifts. If you can’t accommodate so many people in your house, then better control your population. The law is equal for everyone. If offering namaz is important then offer it in shifts. We are not going to stop it, but we won’t allow it to be offered on the streets.”

He warned that while the government prefers dialogue and persuasion, it will not hesitate to take stricter measures if needed.

“We will not let anyone spread chaos on the road; the law is equal for everyone. If they understand it with love, that’s fine; otherwise, we will adopt a different approach. We believe in dialogue, but if you want to struggle you can try it as well. In Bareilly, we all know what happened,” he added.

Adityanath has consistently maintained that public infrastructure must not be misused in a manner that causes inconvenience to commuters, emergency services, or daily life. His government previously took action against road blockages during prayer congregations in various parts of the state.

Reacting to Adityanath’s statement, UP Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav said, “The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh assumed office after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution. Statements of this nature are not only divisive and hate-mongering but also fundamentally unconstitutional. This is not the language befitting a chief minister.”

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said that maintaining public order is important, but the law must be applied equally to every religion and community.

“If restrictions are imposed on religious activities in public spaces, then the same standards should apply to all religious processions and events, not selectively to one community. Governments and constitutional authorities are expected to remain neutral and act according to the Constitution. India runs on constitutional values and equality before law, and no community should feel specifically targeted. Social harmony, mutual respect and equal treatment under law must always be protected,” he stated.