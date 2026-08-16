If voted to power in UP, will declare holiday in Avantibai’s honour: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, it will declare August 16 a public holiday in honour of freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi and ensure the rights and respect of the Lodhi community.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Centre) at an event held to mark Avantibai Lodhi’s anniversary in Lucknow. (Sourced)

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Addressing a gathering of the Lodhi community at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on her birth anniversary, Yadav announced: “In the Samajwadi government, August 16 will be declared a holiday on the birth anniversary of Virangana Avantibai Lodhi. Celebrations and official programmes will be organised in her honour.”

He further promised that a statue of the queen, depicted with a golden sword, would be installed at the Gomti Riverfront as a mark of respect. The event, organised by SP leader Yashvir Lodhi, saw participation from members of the Lodhi community and leaders from various districts of the state. Akhilesh Yadav also paid a floral tribute at the queen’s statue.

Highlighting Avantibai’s role in the 1857 freedom struggle, Yadav said she fought the British with bravery and sacrifice, standing alongside icons like Rani Lakshmibai. He recalled that she gave up everything to strengthen the freedom movement.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP chief appealed for unity under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) banner ahead of the assembly elections, stressing the need to consolidate every vote. He expressed confidence that unity would help the party form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief appealed for unity under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) banner ahead of the assembly elections, stressing the need to consolidate every vote. He expressed confidence that unity would help the party form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav accused the BJP government of corruption, neglect of farmers, dilution of reservation through outsourcing, closure of thousands of primary schools, and failure on issues ranging from healthcare to inflation.

He reiterated his party’s demand for a caste census to ensure equitable rights and respect based on population numbers, while promising to conduct one within three months of forming the government if the Centre failed to do so.