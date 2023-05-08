Ignored large kidney stones develop cancer in man

Ignoring large stones in both kidneys developed cancer in a middle-aged man, a condition which is reported once in 5 - 10 years, said the doctor treating the patient at the King George’s Medical University.

An x-ray of the Bilateral Staghorn (kidney) stones (Sourced)

“It is called Bilateral Staghorn (kidney) stone which is usually large. In this case, the size was between 6 to 7 cm and the man ignored treatment for several years,” said Prof Vishwajeet Singh, HoD, nephrology.

Prof Singh further explained, “When stones of this size are ignored, they damage the walls of the kidney and in the long run, cause cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma is known but being caused due to stones in the kidney is something we see once in five or maybe in 10 years.”

The man is now under treatment with the department of medical oncology as the cancer has spread to other organs too and is on chemotherapy. “The man did come to us but went back after follow-up diagnosis. We could not treat him for the stone,” said Prof Singh.

In this case, he said, the treatment of the stone could have been removed via surgery. “If he had undergone the operation, the man would have been leading a normal life but due to ignorance the problem got aggravated,” said Prof Singh.

Prof Singh said people often ignore treatment of kidney stones if it does not pain. “No pain means there is no emergency, but treatment needs to be planned and followed. If ignored it can lead to other problems,” said Prof Singh.