IIIT Lucknow has been a transformative experience, says gold medalist during Convocation

Seven gold medalists at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow experienced a moment of joy and glory as they received medals from President Droupadi Murmu at a convocation held on Tuesday.

Lucknow, India December 12, 2023: President of India Draupadi Murmu distributes the Gold Medal and certificates to the students during the 2nd convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT). (HT Photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gold medalist Pathan Moin Khan (BTech Computer Science batch 2019) said, “The best thing about our college is that it has the best coding culture. Along with the faculty, students form small clubs to teach freshers about computer science fields like web development, android, ML, AI, etc. This has impressed me the most.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Another gold medalist Ajay Vikram (MBA batch 2020) said, “MBA in Digital Business was a good program that involved a comprehensive transformation of traditional business processes and integration of digital technologies, such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and data analytics. Being a working professional, it helped me a lot in upscaling my skills.”

Utsab Mukherjee from Kolkata who completed a two-year MBA between 2021-23 said that the journey at IIIT-L was more than satisfying. He is presently working as an executive engineer at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. “It has been a transformative experience,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyam Patidar works as an assistant manager and principal data scientist at Kinara Capital, a financial services company. His father Mahendra Patidar is BJP state vice president in Madhya Pradesh.

Poornima, who goes by her first name, did M Tech in data science. She wants to do a Ph.D. and establish her own startup. Her father BP Verma is a labor welfare officer, and mother Munni Devi is a retired sister from Balrampur district hospital.

Ekansh Gupta, who did B Tech, is now working as a software engineer and is presently posted in Bengaluru. At IIITL, he sharpened communication skills besides gaining technical know-how. His father Rakesh Kumar is a businessman, and mother Manju Gupta is a housewife. He hails from Muzaffarnagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 317 students were conferred degrees on this momentous day, marking the successful completion of their academic journey at IIIT Lucknow. Besides gold, the ceremony recognized the achievements of 7 Silver medalists and 7 bronze medalists who showcased exemplary dedication and excellence in their respective fields.

The degrees were granted in Bachelor of Technology, Master of Technology, Master in Business Administration, and postgraduate diplomas based on the recommendations of the academic council of IIIT Lucknow. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of the graduating class, recognizing their notable contributions to Information Technology, Business Management, and various multidisciplinary programs.