IIIT-A asst engineer sacked over fake degree after over a decade’s service

Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) has sacked its assistant engineer Gaj Raj Singh after 13 years of service as it came to fore during an inquiry that the degree submitted by him at the time of his appointment was fake.

IIIT-A campus in Prayagraj. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, in its verification report had termed Gaj Raj Singh’s degree fake. Based on the recommendation of the inquiry committee, IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone finally issued the orders dismissing Gaj Raj Singh from service on June 21.

He also ordered recovery of all financial benefits, including pay and allowances, received by him during his service, IIIT-A officials confirmed.

Gaj Raj began working for IIIT-A as junior engineer (electrical) in 2008 on contract and in March 2010 began working as a regular JE (electrical). At the time of appointment, he had listed BTech (electrical) and diploma in electrical engineering as his qualification.

However, in 2018 he was appointed as assistant engineer (civil) by the institute and this led to questions being raised over his qualification to work on a post meant for a civil engineer while having qualifications of an electrical engineer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per institute officials, following a complaint received by them in this regard, the IIIT-A administration ordered a formal inquiry. In May 2022, the joint registrar of the institute sent Singh’s degrees to the university concerned—Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi—for verification.

After failing to get a reply, the request was resent by assistant registrar (establishment) Pawan Kumar Saini to the university on July 23, 2022 following which the university’s assistant registrar (examination) through his letter dated August 2, 2023 apprised IIIT-A that the degree and the diploma were both fake.

Following this, the then officiating director of IIIT-A Prof RS Verma issued a show cause notice to Gaj Raj Singh on August 19, 2022. However, his reply failed to satisfy the probe committee and he was suspended. He had also moved the Allahabad high court against initiation of action against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issue, however, started moving forward only when Prof Sutaone took over as IIIT-A’s new regular director in April 2023. Officials maintain that following a go ahead from the board of governors of IIIT-A, the director then issued the service termination letter to Gaj Raj Singh on Wednesday and also started financial recovery process against him.

“The inquiry committee had recommended dismissal of Gaj Raj Singh after his degree was found to be fake during the verification process. On the basis of the findings of the panel, the IIIT-A director has dismissed assistant engineer Gaj Raj Singh. Financial benefits received by him during the service period will also be recovered,” said Pankaj Mishra, public relations officer, IIIT-A.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON