IIT Kanpur’s incubation centre launches NIRMAN Accelerator Programme

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur, is launching NIRMAN Accelerator Programme, supported by the department of science and technology, government of India, the institute said in a press release.

The programme will focus on the manufacturing startups engaged in healthcare and agriculture domains to help them overcome the challenges from their prototype-to-market journey.

A total of 15 startups will be selected under the programme. They will be given the opportunity to accelerate their product’s journey from lab to market. The best performing startups among the cohort of 15 startups will receive a cash award of up to ₹10 Lakh.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur, said, “Our country has been facing tremendous challenges in the domain of manufacturing. We are in urgent need of innovators and startups working in healthcare and agriculture domain to cater to some of the pertinent developmental challenges to uplift the status of manufacturing in India. I believe the NIRMAN Accelerator Programme comes with massive potential to harness and capitalise on startups working in the field. We welcome innovators and startups to apply.”

Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST- IITK) and AIIDE said, “SIIC comes with a vast experience of working with promising innovators and startups that can leverage optimum social impact. This collaboration with the department of science and technology aims to revive the manufacturing domain in the country. I am certain the programme will induce motivation among innovators to pursue manufacturing with the same passion and enthusiasm as SaaS, AI/ML. I urge more startups to apply.”

The 6-month-long programme will be devised into four segments—principles of product growth, engineering acceleration, navigating the compliance puzzle and leading to next-stage growth. The programme will offer knowledge workshops, one-on-one mentoring support, diving deep for customised support for clinical validation, and business and investor connect. The programme has started accepting applications and it will be on till August 5.

