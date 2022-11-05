IIT Kanpur taking lead on various fronts: Uttar Pradesh chief secretary

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, as part of the Indian Governance Summit’ 22 by the Public Policy and Opinion Cell organised by IIT Kanpur on Saturday. As the chief guest, he inaugurated the summit and visited some critical research and design (R&D) facilities of the institute.

A graduate of IIT Kanpur himself, Mishra visited the C3i Hub, Centre of Excellence for Drones, and National Centre for Flexible Electronics at the institute. At C3i Hub, he was shown the blockchain technology developed at IIT Kanpur for e-Governance and the techniques developed to address security vulnerabilities.

As part of the National Blockchain Project, IIT Kanpur has a tie-up with the U.P. and the Karnataka governments for e-Governance services. At Centre of Excellence for Drones, Prof Abhishek from the department of aerospace engineering, IIT Kanpur, showed to the chief guest the endurance, altitude and load capacity of drones along with fuel cell development for them. Mishra was also shown the drones used for vaccine and essentials deliveries during the Covid pandemic.

The chief secretary took stock of the printable electronics and writable electronics circuits developed at IIT Kanpur’s National Centre for Flexible Electronics. He was shown various devices like the 3D printable anti-counterfeiting labels, the clean room, radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, novel haptic smart watch for the visually impaired, thermal jacket, IV bottle level detection label that automatically detects fluid flow, meta surface antenna, pressure sensor for smart shelf, among others.

“Public policy today is not only about planning but about implementation. In today’s India, delivering public policies effectively to the masses is the key,” Mishra said. “I’m truly delighted after visiting the various R&D facilities at IIT Kanpur today. I think a lot has changed from what it used to be earlier. IIT Kanpur is taking lead on various fronts,” he added.

Mishra highlighted the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Uttar Pradesh. He said under the current government, the pace of sanctioning schemes increased significantly and that by now over 11 lakh beneficiaries had got houses and more than 13 lakh homes to beneficiaries had been sanctioned. He also emphasised the importance of prioritising vernacular languages in line with NEP-2020 while learning English as a communicating language.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur said, “We’d continue to contribute our bit for effective policy making that benefits not only the state but the nation as well.” The chief secretary was given a detailed presentation on the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology coming up as an ambitious mega project at IIT Kanpur.

