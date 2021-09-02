IIT-BHU preparing to start B Tech 1st year course in Hindi medium

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Banaras Hindu University (BHU) director and chairman of Rajbhasha (official language) committee, professor Pramod Kumar Jain, said the institute was gearing up to start B-Tech first year course in Hindi medium as per the new education policy.

“According to the new education policy, the medium of instruction and education should be mother tongue,” Jain said, explaining the reason behind the move.

He said the language of the region concerned has to be respected if entrepreneurship is to be promoted. He congratulated the officials of the institute for working in Hindi and appealed for more work to be done in Hindi in classrooms, departments and offices.

Professor Anil Kumar Tripathi, the vice-chairman of the official language implementation committee of the institute also highlighted the importance of Hindi language, while varsity registrar Rajan Shrivastava highlighted the work done in the institute in Hindi in 2020-21.

The National Education Policy 2020 notes that India will have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decade, and the country’s ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them will determine its future.It also promotes learning in mother tongue and regional languages to remove inequality.