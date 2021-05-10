IIT-K donates four ventilators to Kanpur’s LLR hospital

: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) donated four Noccarc ventilators to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, Kanpur on Sunday.

“These IIT-K incubated Noccarc ventilators would help people in distress,” IIT-K director professor Abhay Karandikar said.

“Considering the urgency during COVID19, we have donated these ventilators that were shipped on Friday from Pune and subsequently donated,” the IIT-K director said.

He said on Thursday he got a call from the medical college seeking institute’s help in repairing intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators.

“GSVM Medical College people had called us to seek our help in repairing ventilators of ICU. It is very difficult to repair the ventilators of other manufacturers. That is why we decided to donate four ventilators instead,” he said.

Dr RB Kamal, principal and dean of the medical college, Alok Tiwari, district magistrate, Kanpur and Akshay Tripathi, municipal commissioner, were present along with professor S Ganesh, deputy director and professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay of IIT-K’s aerospace engineering.

: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) donated four Noccarc ventilators to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, Kanpur on Sunday. “These IIT-K incubated Noccarc ventilators would help people in distress,” IIT-K director professor Abhay Karandikar said. “Considering the urgency during COVID19, we have donated these ventilators that were shipped on Friday from Pune and subsequently donated,” the IIT-K director said. He said on Thursday he got a call from the medical college seeking institute’s help in repairing intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators. “GSVM Medical College people had called us to seek our help in repairing ventilators of ICU. It is very difficult to repair the ventilators of other manufacturers. That is why we decided to donate four ventilators instead,” he said. Dr RB Kamal, principal and dean of the medical college, Alok Tiwari, district magistrate, Kanpur and Akshay Tripathi, municipal commissioner, were present along with professor S Ganesh, deputy director and professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay of IIT-K’s aerospace engineering.